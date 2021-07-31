Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2021 in Bryan, TX

The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 105. A 77-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.