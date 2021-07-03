 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

