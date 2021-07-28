Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2021 in Bryan, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 101. A 76-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.