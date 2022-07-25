The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 103 though it will feel even hotter at 107. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 76 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2022 in Bryan, TX
