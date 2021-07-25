 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2021 in Bryan, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 102. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

