Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 104 though it will feel even hotter at 109. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 77 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
