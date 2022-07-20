The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 106 though it will feel even hotter at 110. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 78 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2022 in Bryan, TX
