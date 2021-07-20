The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. How likely…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a h…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperature…
For the drive home in Bryan: A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures…