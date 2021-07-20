Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Bryan, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.