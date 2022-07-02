The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 104. 77 degrees is today's low. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 though it wi…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a…
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Bryan's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. T…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!