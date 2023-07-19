The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 103. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 78-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.