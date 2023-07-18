Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 105 though it will feel even hotter at 109. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 79 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until TUE 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.