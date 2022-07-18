Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 105 though it will feel even hotter at 107. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 77 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
