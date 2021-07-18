Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 75 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Today's fore…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. How likely…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a h…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low…