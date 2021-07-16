Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2021 in Bryan, TX

The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.