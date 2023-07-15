Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 104. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 78 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until SAT 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2023 in Bryan, TX
