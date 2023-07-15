Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 104. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 78 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until SAT 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.