Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2022 in Bryan, TX

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 102. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast.