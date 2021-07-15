 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Bryan, TX

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from THU 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert