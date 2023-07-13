Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 103 though it will feel even hotter at 112. 79 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 101. Today has the makings o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 98. Today has the makings of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 103. Today has the makings of a perfec…