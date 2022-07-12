Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2022 in Bryan, TX

The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 103. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 78 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from MON 8:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.