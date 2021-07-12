Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Bryan, TX
