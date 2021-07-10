Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 75 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.