Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Bryan, TX
