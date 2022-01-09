Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Bryan, TX
