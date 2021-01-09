Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.