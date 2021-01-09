Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Bryan, TX
