Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Bryan, TX
