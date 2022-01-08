 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Bryan, TX

{{featured_button_text}}

Bryan will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert