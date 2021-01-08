Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.