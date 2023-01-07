The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
