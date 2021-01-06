Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until WED 12:00 PM CST. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.