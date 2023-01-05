Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Bryan, TX
