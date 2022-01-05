Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
This evening in Bryan: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to rea…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bryan today. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are …
Bryan's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Bryan w…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect clear skies…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies …
Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…