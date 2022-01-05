 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

