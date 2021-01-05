Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until THU 3:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2021 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks lik…
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 4…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Bryan temperatures wil…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Toda…
Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect pe…
Bryan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast ca…
Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees…
This evening in Bryan: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to rea…