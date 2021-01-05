Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until THU 3:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.