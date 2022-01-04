Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.