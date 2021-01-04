Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from SUN 11:49 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.