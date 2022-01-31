 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

Local Weather

