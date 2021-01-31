Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.