Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2022 in Bryan, TX

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

