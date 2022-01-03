 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 2 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

