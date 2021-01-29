Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.