Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.