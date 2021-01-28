Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.