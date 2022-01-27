 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

News Alert