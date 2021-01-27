 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

