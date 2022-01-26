Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. …
This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. E…
Bryan people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Thur…
This evening in Bryan: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. …
Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect peri…
Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cl…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.