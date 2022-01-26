 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

News Alert