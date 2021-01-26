Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Bryan, TX
