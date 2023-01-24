Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 8:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.