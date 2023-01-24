 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Bryan, TX

Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 8:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

