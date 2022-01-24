Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts…
Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tue…
This evening in Bryan: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bryan will be w…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's c…
Bryan people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Thur…
This evening in Bryan: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. …
Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect peri…
Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cl…