Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Bryan, TX

Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. A 65-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.