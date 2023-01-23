 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Bryan, TX

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

