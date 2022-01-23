 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Bryan, TX

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert